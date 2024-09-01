Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Sunday.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-54) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-60)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Roku

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | ARI: (+116)

LAD: (-136) | ARI: (+116) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+115) | ARI: +1.5 (-138)

LAD: -1.5 (+115) | ARI: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 8-7, 4.31 ERA

The probable pitchers are Justin Wrobleski for the Dodgers and Brandon Pfaadt (8-7) for the Diamondbacks. Wrobleski did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. When Pfaadt starts, the Diamondbacks are 13-13-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 6-6 in Pfaadt's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.6%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, Arizona is the underdog at +116, and Los Angeles is -136 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are +115 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -138.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks, on September 1, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 118 games this season and have come away with the win 76 times (64.4%) in those contests.

This year Los Angeles has won 57 of 91 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 134 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 68-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks are 31-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Arizona has gone 9-13 (40.9%).

In the 135 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-53-5).

The Diamondbacks have a 71-64-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.622) and total hits (155) this season. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He ranks 13th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, three home runs and four RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 132 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He's batting .286 and slugging .486.

Among all qualified, he is 19th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Freeman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with two home runs and five RBI.

Mookie Betts is batting .297 with a .490 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .263 with a .329 OBP and 87 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Hernandez has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is hitting .228 with 17 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 119th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Carroll hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, six home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is slugging .431 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 32nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 85th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Josh Bell has 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks while batting .246.

Joc Pederson is hitting .283 with 16 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/31/2024: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2024: 10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/3/2024: 12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/2/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/21/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/1/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

