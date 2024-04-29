Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

MLB action on Monday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-16)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-134) | ARI: (+114)

LAD: (-134) | ARI: (+114) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+118) | ARI: +1.5 (-142)

LAD: -1.5 (+118) | ARI: +1.5 (-142) Total: 10 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: James Paxton (Dodgers) - 2-0, 2.61 ERA vs Tommy Henry (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 5.55 ERA

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (2-0) for the Dodgers and Tommy Henry (1-1) for the Diamondbacks. Paxton's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Paxton has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Diamondbacks have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Henry's five starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for two Henry starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.1%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-134) and Arizona as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +118 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -142.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 10 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on April 29, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 18, or 64.3%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 16 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 14-15-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 4-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Arizona has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-16-1 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 46 hits and an OBP of .482, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .655. He's batting .387.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Betts has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with five doubles, a triple, six walks and five RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .336 and slugging .639 with an on-base percentage of .399.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .306/.425/.435.

Freeman enters this game with eight games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .343 with four doubles, a home run, nine walks and 11 RBI.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 36 hits, an OBP of .404 plus a slugging percentage of .520.

Smith brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .417 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has accumulated 36 hits with a .526 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .316 and with an on-base percentage of .369.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .268 with five doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is currently 67th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Christian Walker has racked up a team-high .383 on-base percentage.

Blaze Alexander has five doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .322.

