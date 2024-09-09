Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-57) vs. Chicago Cubs (73-70)

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MARQ

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-188) | CHC: (+158)

LAD: (-188) | CHC: (+158) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | CHC: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (-100) | CHC: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-4, 5.67 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 3-11, 6.60 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Walker Buehler (1-4) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-11). Buehler and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Buehler's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Hendricks starts, the Cubs are 6-14-0 against the spread. The Cubs have a 4-10 record in Hendricks' 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.1%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -188 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -120 to cover.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

The Dodgers-Cubs game on Sept. 9 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 80 wins in the 124 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 32 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 76 of their 141 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 72-69-0 in 141 games with a line this season.

The Cubs are 33-35 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.5% of those games).

Chicago has gone 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (33.3%).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 140 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-73-5).

The Cubs have collected a 66-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.618) and total hits (162) this season. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has 138 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He's batting .286 and slugging .489.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 18th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Mookie Betts has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .396 and a slugging percentage of .515 this season.

Betts brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .361 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .266 with a .331 OBP and 87 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .245 with 34 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 88th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .350 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying players, he is 61st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .226.

Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .266.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

4/7/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/5/2024: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 4/23/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/22/2023: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2023: 13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/16/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/15/2023: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/14/2023: 8-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/10/2022: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

