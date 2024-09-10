Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-58) vs. Chicago Cubs (74-70)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TBS

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-152) | CHC: (+128)

LAD: (-152) | CHC: (+128) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-2, 2.92 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 12-3, 2.99 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2) versus the Cubs and Shota Imanaga (12-3). When Yamamoto starts, his team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season. Yamamoto's team has a record of 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cubs have gone 14-12-0 ATS in Imanaga's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Imanaga's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.7%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Cubs moneyline has Los Angeles as a -152 favorite, while Chicago is a +128 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cubs. The Dodgers are +146 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -176.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

Dodgers versus Cubs, on Sept. 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 125 games this year and have walked away with the win 80 times (64%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 51-31 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 77 of their 142 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 142 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 72-70-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 69 total times this season. They've finished 34-35 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Chicago has a record of 12-4 (75%).

The Cubs have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-73-5).

The Cubs have gone 67-74-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (164) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .376.

He is 12th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 139 hits. He's batting .287 while slugging .490.

His batting average is 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Mookie Betts has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .307/.398/.522.

Betts heads into this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 140 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .488.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 71 walks while batting .245. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 88th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Happ takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Nico Hoerner's .351 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .260 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .228 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 67 walks.

Cody Bellinger is batting .265 with 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 40 walks.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

9/9/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/7/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/5/2024: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 4/23/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/22/2023: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2023: 13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/16/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/15/2023: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/14/2023: 8-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

