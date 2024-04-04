Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-2)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-184) | CHC: (+154)

LAD: (-184) | CHC: (+154) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-110) | CHC: +1.5 (-110)

LAD: -1.5 (-110) | CHC: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Anthony Miller (Dodgers) - 1-0, 00.00 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 0-1, 12.27 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Robert Anthony Miller (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 12.27 ERA). Miller helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Miller's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Hendricks has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cubs failed to cover. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for one Hendricks start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.9%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Cubs moneyline has Los Angeles as a -184 favorite, while Chicago is a +154 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are -110 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -110.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Cubs on April 5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their nine opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 4-5-0 in nine games with a line this season.

The Cubs have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-2).

Chicago has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

In the six games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-2-0).

The Cubs have gone 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 16 hits and an OBP of .595 to go with a slugging percentage of 1.091. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .485 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Betts has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has two doubles, four home runs and three walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .657 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .500 and a slugging percentage of .531 this season.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 13 hits, an OBP of .444 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

Cubs Player Leaders

Christopher Morel has a slugging percentage of .708 and has nine hits, both team-high figures for the Cubs. He's batting .375 and with an on-base percentage of .423.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Morel hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last six outings he is batting .375 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Seiya Suzuki leads his team with a .593 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .208 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Ian Happ's .500 on-base percentage and .435 slugging percentage both pace his team.

