Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Friday.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-11) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-13)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-120) | TOR: (+102)

LAD: (-120) | TOR: (+102) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156)

LAD: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Stone (Dodgers) - 1-1, 4.00 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 3.90 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Gavin Stone (1-1) versus the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (2-3). Stone's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Stone's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Blue Jays are 2-3-0 ATS in Bassitt's five starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for three Bassitt starts this season -- they lost every game.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.1%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +102 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +130 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -156.

Dodgers versus Blue Jays, on April 26, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (61.5%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 16 of 25 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 12-14-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 4-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Toronto has gone 3-5 (37.5%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 26 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-15-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 50% of their games this season, going 13-13-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has an OPS of 1.112, fueled by an OBP of .477 to go with a slugging percentage of .636. He has a .374 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Betts will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .474 with three doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 39 hits. He is batting .358 this season and has 21 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .670 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualifying batters, he is third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .303/.421/.414.

Freeman has recorded a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with four doubles, five walks and eight RBI.

Will Smith is batting .352 with a .398 OBP and 18 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Daulton Varsho leads the Blue Jays with 20 hits. He's batting .263 and slugging .566 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Varsho hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .367 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Justin Turner has a .416 OBP while slugging .514. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .324.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 28th in slugging.

George Springer has three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .224.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .214 with three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

