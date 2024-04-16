Dinger Tuesdays Promo: Bet on a Home Run, Win Bonus Bets if Either Team Hits a HR 4/16/24

Dinger Tuesdays is back this MLB season!

Place a pre-live, straight "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game taking place on April 16th, 2024. Get Bonus Bets for each home run BOTH TEAMS hit in the game!

How to Participate in Dinger Tuesdays

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Opt in on the promotions page. Place a $25+ pre-live, straight, "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game taking place on April 16th, 2024. Get $5 in Bonus Bets for each home run hit by either team in the game—regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

You may only have one eligible wager per person, per game. Only your first wager on the eligible game will count toward Dinger Tuesday. The bonuses max out at $25.

Bonus will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 4/16/24

Here are all the MLB games being played on April 16th and their odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-162) -126 +108 8 Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+120) +144 -172 8.5 Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-126) +205 -250 8.5 San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins +1.5 (-140) -142 +120 8.5 Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+136) +136 -162 8.5 New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-170) -120 +102 8.5 Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets -1.5 (+168) +106 -124 7.5 View Full Table

Who Can Use This FanDuel Promo?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 10:10 PM ET on April 16, 2024.

