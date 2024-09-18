Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-68) vs. Colorado Rockies (59-93)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-136) | COL: (+116)

ARI: (-136) | COL: (+116) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128)

ARI: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 11 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-3, 5.50 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 5-10, 4.44 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3) for the Diamondbacks and Austin Gomber (5-10) for the Rockies. Rodríguez's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 15-13-0 against the spread when Gomber starts. The Rockies have a 12-16 record in Gomber's 28 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Rockies moneyline has Arizona as a -136 favorite, while Colorado is a +116 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Rockies are -128 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +106.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Rockies contest on Sept. 18 has been given an over/under of 11 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 50 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won 29 of 42 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 87 of 150 chances this season.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 78-72-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 38.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (56-89).

Colorado has gone 50-74 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (40.3%).

In the 150 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-75-1).

The Rockies have collected a 74-76-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.552) and total hits (136) this season. He has a .292 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .233 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 19 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifying batters, he is 118th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a triple and four walks.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Christian Walker is batting .257 with a .344 OBP and 79 RBI for Arizona this season.

Walker takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with 163 hits and has a club-best .469 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon a has .333 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .248 with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

9/17/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/14/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/10/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/8/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/31/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/30/2024: 9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

