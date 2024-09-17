Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-67) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-93)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-148) | COL: (+126)

ARI: (-148) | COL: (+126) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-118)

ARI: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery (Diamondbacks) - 8-6, 6.25 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 2-10, 4.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Jordan Montgomery (8-6) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (2-10) will take the ball for the Rockies. Montgomery's team is 8-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Montgomery's team has a record of 9-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 13-14-0 ATS in Feltner's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 9-17 record in Feltner's 26 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Rockies, Arizona is the favorite at -148, and Colorado is +126 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rockies. The Diamondbacks are -102 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -118.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Rockies, on Sept. 17, has an over/under of 11.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 50 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won 26 of 37 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 87 of their 149 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 78-71-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have gone 55-89 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.2% of those games).

Colorado has a 41-66 record (winning only 38.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-74-1).

The Rockies have collected a 73-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (136) this season. He has a .292 batting average.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Marte will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Corbin Carroll has 21 doubles, 14 triples, 19 home runs and 64 walks. He's batting .232 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 119th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two triples, three walks and an RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has 133 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.321/.477.

Christian Walker is batting .257 with a .345 OBP and 78 RBI for Arizona this season.

Walker has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar's 160 hits and .463 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .264 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon a has .329 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .248.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/14/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/10/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/8/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/31/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/30/2024: 9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/29/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

