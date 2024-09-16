Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-66) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-93)

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-174) | COL: (+146)

ARI: (-174) | COL: (+146) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-122) | COL: +1.5 (+102)

ARI: -1.5 (-122) | COL: +1.5 (+102) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 4-0, 4.26 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (4-0) for the Diamondbacks and Antonio Senzatela for the Rockies. Kelly's team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Last season Senzatela's team covered in each two of his games with a spread. Senzatela and his team finished with a 1-1 record in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (63%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -174 favorite despite being on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Rockies are +102 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -122.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Rockies on Sept. 16 has an over/under of 11 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (64.1%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 87 of their 148 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 78-70-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 54 of the 143 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Colorado has gone 27-51 (34.6%).

In the 148 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-73-1).

The Rockies are 72-76-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has 135 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .549. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season. He has a .293 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 21 doubles, 13 triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He's batting .232 and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 133 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Suarez has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Christian Walker has been key for Arizona with 111 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is hitting .264 with 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar's 159 hits and .459 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .264 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 49th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon a has .330 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

8/14/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/10/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/8/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/31/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/30/2024: 9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/29/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/28/2024: 16-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

