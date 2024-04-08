Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Monday.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-8)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-172) | COL: (+144)

ARI: (-172) | COL: (+144) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102)

ARI: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 0.82 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-2, 27.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (2-0, 0.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (0-2, 27.00 ERA). Gallen has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gallen's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Freeland has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies failed to cover in both chances. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Freeland starts this season -- they lost both.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (66.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Rockies moneyline has Arizona as a -172 favorite, while Colorado is a +144 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Diamondbacks are -118 to cover, and the Rockies are -102.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rockies on April 8 is 10.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

This year Arizona has won three of four games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in six of their 10 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've finished 2-8 in those games.

Colorado has gone 1-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (14.3%).

In the 10 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-3-0).

The Rockies have collected a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 13 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He has a .310 batting average and a slugging percentage of .571.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 41st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Gurriel will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with three walks and an RBI.

Ketel Marte has 14 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .619, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.304/.476.

Walker heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a home run and five RBI.

Corbin Carroll has no home runs, but one RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Carroll brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has racked up an on-base percentage of .452, a slugging percentage of .611, and has 14 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .389).

He is sixth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

McMahon brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .306 with three doubles, a triple and two walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average ranks 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar is batting .265 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .278 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

3/31/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/30/2024: 9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/29/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/28/2024: 16-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

16-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/6/2023: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/5/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/4/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/16/2023: 9-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/15/2023: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/14/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

