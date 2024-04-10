Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

On Wednesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-136) | COL: (+116)

ARI: (-136) | COL: (+116) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134)

ARI: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 7.00 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-0, 6.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (0-1) to the mound, while Austin Gomber will take the ball for the Rockies. Henry has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Henry's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Gomber has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies covered in both chances. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for two Gomber starts this season -- they won both.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (63.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Rockies are -134 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +112.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rockies on April 10 is 11.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with five wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in seven of their 12 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies are 3-9 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Colorado is 3-9 (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 12 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-4-0).

The Rockies are 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.532) thanks to five extra-base hits. He has a .298 batting average and an on-base percentage of .365.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 53rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Gurriel has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three walks and two RBI.

Ketel Marte has 14 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .553, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average is 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Corbin Carroll is batting .227 with a .318 slugging percentage and two RBI this year.

Carroll heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with an OPS of .882. He has a slash line of .292/.382/.500 this season.

Walker brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three walks and three RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .333 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .404.

He is 21st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ryan McMahon's 18 hits, .451 OBP and .578 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .400.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar is batting .302 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .302 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

4/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/8/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/31/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/30/2024: 9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/29/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/28/2024: 16-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

16-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/14/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/1/2023: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/31/2023: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

