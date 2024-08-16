Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (59-61) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (69-53)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: ARID

Rays vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-108) | ARI: (-108)

TB: (-108) | ARI: (-108) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-184) | ARI: -1.5 (+152)

TB: +1.5 (-184) | ARI: -1.5 (+152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 6-5, 3.92 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 8-6, 4.51 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ryan Pepiot (6-5) for the Rays and Ryne Nelson (8-6) for the Diamondbacks. Pepiot and his team are 5-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Pepiot starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-5. The Diamondbacks have a 13-7-0 ATS record in Nelson's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 7-8 in Nelson's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (51%)

Rays vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -108 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Spread

Rays vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Diamondbacks on August 16 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 28, or 51.9%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 33-29 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 120 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 62-58-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (28-31).

Arizona is 28-31 (winning 47.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 121 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-50-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 51.2% of their games this season, going 62-59-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.326), slugging percentage (.393) and total hits (120) this season. He has a .270 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Diaz has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a walk and an RBI.

Christopher Morel is batting .188 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 141st, his on-base percentage 123rd, and his slugging percentage 129th.

Brandon Lowe has 61 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.332/.494.

Jose Caballero has been key for Tampa Bay with 78 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .372.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has an on-base percentage of .369, a slugging percentage of .561, and has 129 hits, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks (while batting .298).

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .220 with 16 doubles, 11 triples, 11 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 132nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .244.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .268 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

