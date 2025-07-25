Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-53) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-61)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-122) | PIT: (+104)

ARI: (-122) | PIT: (+104) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)

ARI: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 3.52 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-3, 4.70 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (6-2) versus the Pirates and Mike Burrows (1-3). Nelson and his team have a record of 9-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Nelson's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Pirates have gone 5-4-0 against the spread when Burrows starts. The Pirates have a 3-5 record in Burrows' eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Pirates, Arizona is the favorite at -122, and Pittsburgh is +104 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Pirates are -162 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +134.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Pirates on July 25 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (49.2%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 21-25 when favored by -122 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 47-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 27 of the 67 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.3%).

Pittsburgh has gone 23-36 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (39%).

The Pirates have played in 96 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-56-3).

The Pirates have covered 51% of their games this season, going 49-47-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .432. He's batting .283 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Perdomo will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .550 with two doubles, a walk and five RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 93 hits, which ranks first among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .252 with 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .593 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the major leagues.

Corbin Carroll has 87 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.325/.557.

Carroll brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with three doubles, three triples and three RBIs.

Ketel Marte is batting .287 with a .389 OBP and 41 RBI for Arizona this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 72 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .219 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 149th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds paces his team with a .382 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .237 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is 126th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up an on-base percentage of .335, a team-high for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 12 doubles, two triples, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .271.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Head to Head

5/28/2025: 10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2025: 9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/3/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/2/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2024: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/9/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

