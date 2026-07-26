Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-50) vs. Washington Nationals (53-52)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Dbacks.TV

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-118) | WSH: (+100)

ARI: (-118) | WSH: (+100) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166)

ARI: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kohl Drake (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 3-7, 5.60 ERA

The probable starters are Kohl Drake for the Diamondbacks and Miles Mikolas (3-7) for the Nationals. Drake and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Drake's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 4-4-0 ATS record in Mikolas' eight starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 3-4 record in Mikolas' seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (55.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -118 favorite on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Nationals are -166 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +138.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Nationals contest on July 26 has been given an over/under of 10 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 28 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious 22 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 104 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 56-48-0 in 104 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have gone 39-40 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.4% of those games).

Washington has a 35-36 record (winning 49.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-42-4).

The Nationals have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 60-43-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season. He has a .255 batting average.

He is 75th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Corbin Carroll has 94 hits, which is best among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .250 with 47 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging in the major leagues.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .232 with 65 walks and 48 runs scored.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .270 with a .314 OBP and 49 RBI for Arizona this season.

Vargas heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a team-high .394 on-base percentage. He's batting .269 and slugging .543.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 51st, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is ninth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 111 hits while slugging .557. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .364.

His batting average is 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .275 with 16 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 16 walks.

Daylen Lile is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Head to Head

7/25/2026: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/24/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/7/2026: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/6/2026: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/5/2026: 14-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/31/2025: 11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/30/2025: 9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/6/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/5/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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