Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (55-50) vs. Washington Nationals (53-52)
- Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: Nationals.TV and Dbacks.TV
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ARI: (-118) | WSH: (+100)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kohl Drake (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 3-7, 5.60 ERA
The probable starters are Kohl Drake for the Diamondbacks and Miles Mikolas (3-7) for the Nationals. Drake and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Drake's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 4-4-0 ATS record in Mikolas' eight starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 3-4 record in Mikolas' seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nationals win (55.9%)
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline
- Washington is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -118 favorite on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Nationals are -166 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +138.
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under
- The Diamondbacks-Nationals contest on July 26 has been given an over/under of 10 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.
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Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 28 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Arizona has been victorious 22 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 104 opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 56-48-0 in 104 games with a line this season.
- The Nationals have gone 39-40 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.4% of those games).
- Washington has a 35-36 record (winning 49.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.
- The Nationals have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-42-4).
- The Nationals have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 60-43-0 against the spread.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ketel Marte has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season. He has a .255 batting average.
- He is 75th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Corbin Carroll has 94 hits, which is best among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .250 with 47 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .232 with 65 walks and 48 runs scored.
- Ildemaro Vargas is batting .270 with a .314 OBP and 49 RBI for Arizona this season.
- Vargas heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has a team-high .394 on-base percentage. He's batting .269 and slugging .543.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 51st, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is ninth in slugging.
- C.J. Abrams has 111 hits while slugging .557. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- His batting average is 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Luis Garcia is hitting .275 with 16 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 16 walks.
- Daylen Lile is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Nationals Head to Head
- 7/25/2026: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/24/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/7/2026: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/6/2026: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/5/2026: 14-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/1/2025: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/31/2025: 11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/30/2025: 9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 4/6/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 4/5/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
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