Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Monday.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-56) vs. Miami Marlins (46-78)

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-210) | MIA: (+176)

ARI: (-210) | MIA: (+176) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105)

ARI: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 7-6, 3.98 ERA vs Adam Oller (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Brandon Pfaadt (7-6) versus the Marlins and Adam Oller. Pfaadt and his team have a record of 12-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team is 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Last season Oller pitched in one game with a spread, which his team covered. Oller's team was the underdog on the moneyline only once in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (58.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -210 favorite despite being on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Marlins are +105 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -126.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Marlins on August 19 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (62.5%) in those contests.

Arizona has not lost in four games this year when favored by -210 or better on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 124 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 62-62-0 against the spread in their 124 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 39.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (42-64).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, Miami has an 8-15 record (winning just 34.8% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-52-4).

The Marlins have collected a 58-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is batting .221 with 16 doubles, 11 triples, 13 home runs and 53 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .309 while slugging .393.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Josh Bell is batting .238 with 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .269 with a .408 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Joc Pederson is batting .289 with a .398 OBP and 56 RBI for Arizona this season.

Pederson has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up a team-best OBP (.303) and slugging percentage (.477), while leading the Marlins in hits (98, while batting .251).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 74th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .237. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 101st in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks while hitting .350.

Otto Lopez is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head

5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/24/2024: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/10/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/9/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/8/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/11/2022: 11-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/10/2022: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/9/2022: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/16/2023: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

