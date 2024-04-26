Diamondbacks vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

In MLB action on Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Seattle Mariners.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-14) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-12)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-126) | SEA: (+108)

ARI: (-126) | SEA: (+108) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | SEA: +1.5 (-166)

ARI: -1.5 (+138) | SEA: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-1, 3.00 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 2-2, 6.10 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (3-1) against the Mariners and Emerson Hancock (2-2). When Gallen starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Gallen's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Hancock starts, the Mariners have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Mariners have a 1-2 record in Hancock's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -126 favorite on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mariners are +138 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -166.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Mariners on April 26 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 26 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 14-12-0 in 26 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have won three of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

Seattle has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer without earning a win.

The Mariners have played in 25 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-15-3).

The Mariners have collected an 11-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with 34 hits and an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .553. He's batting .330.

He is 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .300 with five doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Gurriel has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .417 with two doubles and two RBI.

Christian Walker has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.379/.406.

Walker enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Corbin Carroll is batting .208 with a .321 OBP and five RBI for Arizona this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Caleb Raleigh has accumulated a team-high OBP (.333), and paces the Mariners in hits (19). He's batting .257 and slugging.

He is 85th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Mitch Haniger has four doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .244. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Josh Rojas has three doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while hitting .315.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .337 slugging percentage.

