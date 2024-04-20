Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (9-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (10-11)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ARID

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

SF: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-215) | ARI: -1.5 (+176)

SF: +1.5 (-215) | ARI: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 2-1, 4.70 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-0, 1.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Kyle Harrison (2-1) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (3-0) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Harrison and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Harrison's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Gallen's starts. The Diamondbacks have always been the moneyline underdog when Gallen starts this season.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.7%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -126 favorite at home.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Diamondbacks are +176 to cover, while the Giants are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Giants-Diamondbacks game on April 20 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (46.2%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 3-4 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 21 chances this season.

The Giants are 9-12-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've finished 1-6 in those games.

Arizona has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-11-0 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have a 12-9-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in total hits (19) this season while batting .264 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .312 and a slugging percentage of .500.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Matt Chapman has five doubles, four home runs and six walks. He's batting .205 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .267.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 145th in batting average, 159th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler leads San Francisco in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 18 hits.

Soler heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has an OPS of .672, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .346 this season.

Lee brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up an on-base percentage of .402, a slugging percentage of .609, and has 31 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .356).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Marte brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .272 with three doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Christian Walker is hitting .266 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/19/2024: 17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/18/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/20/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/19/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/12/2023: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/11/2023: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/3/2023: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/2/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/1/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

