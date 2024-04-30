Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-17)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-112) | ARI: (-104)

LAD: (-112) | ARI: (-104) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | ARI: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | ARI: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.27 ERA vs Jordan Montgomery (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 2.08 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Landon Knack (1-1, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 2.08 ERA). Knack has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Knack's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Montgomery has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks went 1-1-0. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for two Montgomery starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.4%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-112) and Arizona as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +136 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -164.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks, on April 30, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 19, or 65.5%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 19 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 30 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 15-15-0 against the spread in their 30 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 4-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

Arizona has a 4-9 record (winning only 30.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 30 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-16-1).

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-15-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 46 hits and an OBP of .479, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .639. He's batting .377.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is second in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .341 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .635 with an on-base percentage of .406.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him seventh, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage third.

Will Smith has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .404 and a slugging percentage of .539 this season.

Smith takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Freddie Freeman has two home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .304 this season.

Freeman has safely hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with four doubles, a home run, nine walks and 11 RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a slugging percentage of .529 and has 38 hits, both team-best numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .319 and with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .265 with six doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .312.

His batting average ranks 66th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 105th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Christian Walker a has .386 on-base percentage to lead the Diamondbacks.

Blaze Alexander is batting .317 with five doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/29/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/11/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/9/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/7/2023: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/22/2022: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/21/2022: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/20/2022: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/29/2022: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/28/2022: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 5/27/2022: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

