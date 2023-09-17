Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Chicago Cubs (78-71) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ESPN

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | ARI: (-100)

CHC: (-118) | ARI: (-100) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+132) | ARI: +1.5 (-160)

CHC: -1.5 (+132) | ARI: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 3-0, 1.99 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 7-8, 5.53 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (3-0) for the Cubs and Nelson (7-8) for the Diamondbacks. Wicks' team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wicks and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks are 13-12-0 against the spread when Nelson starts. The Diamondbacks have an 8-9 record in Nelson's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (60.3%)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Chicago is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -100 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Cubs are +132 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -160.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Cubs-Diamondbacks on September 17, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 45 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 42 times in 70 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 143 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 67-76-0 against the spread in their 143 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 38-40 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Arizona has a 28-38 record (winning 42.4% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 149 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-78-6).

The Diamondbacks have covered 53.7% of their games this season, going 80-69-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.359) and total hits (142) this season. He's batting .313 batting average while slugging .539.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Nico Hoerner has hit nine homers this season while driving in 64 runs. He's batting .287 this season and slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 13th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging in the majors.

Hoerner enters this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .372 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Ian Happ has collected 129 base hits, an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Happ has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Dansby Swanson has been key for Chicago with 129 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .420.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up a team-high OBP (.359) and slugging percentage (.505), while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (146, while batting .281).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Carroll enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with an RBI.

Christian Walker has 35 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .261. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average is 79th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 21st in slugging.

Ketel Marte has racked up a slugging percentage of .476, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .263 with 33 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/16/2023: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/10/2023: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/9/2023: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2023: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/22/2022: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2022: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2022: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/19/2022: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

