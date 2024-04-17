Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-9) vs. Chicago Cubs (10-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MARQ

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-132) | CHC: (+112)

ARI: (-132) | CHC: (+112) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+155) | CHC: +1.5 (-188)

ARI: -1.5 (+155) | CHC: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 6.48 ERA vs Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 0-2, 5.68 ERA

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (1-0) for the Diamondbacks and Jordan Wicks (0-2) for the Cubs. Pfaadt and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cubs have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Wicks' starts. The Cubs are 1-2 in Wicks' three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (53.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -132 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +155 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -188.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Cubs, on April 17, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 18 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 11-7-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have compiled a 6-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

Chicago is 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-8-0).

The Cubs have put together a 10-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .278 with three doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He has an on-base percentage of .350 while slugging .528.

Among qualified hitters, he is 64th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Ketel Marte has 23 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .548, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season. He's batting .315 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 25th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .232/.338/.304.

Carroll has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three walks and three RBI.

Christian Walker has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .410.

Cubs Player Leaders

Michael Busch has an on-base percentage of .394 and has 17 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .304 and slugging .679.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Ian Happ is batting .246 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified players, he is 98th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel has a double, a triple, three home runs and four walks while batting .227.

Nico Hoerner has two doubles, a triple and 10 walks while hitting .245.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head

4/16/2024: 12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/17/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2023: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2022: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/20/2022: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/19/2022: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/15/2022: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/14/2022: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!