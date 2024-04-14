Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

MLB action on Sunday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (7-8) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-8)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-138) | STL: (+118)

ARI: (-138) | STL: (+118) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176)

ARI: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 2.25 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 1-1, 4.76 ERA

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (2-0) for the Diamondbacks and Miles Mikolas (1-1) for the Cardinals. Gallen and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gallen's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for two Mikolas starts this season -- they split the games.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (61.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Diamondbacks, St. Louis is the underdog at +118, and Arizona is -138 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +146 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -176.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Cardinals, on April 14, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in seven of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Arizona has won four of six games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 15 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 9-6-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've finished 5-6 in those games.

St. Louis is 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total five times this season for a 5-8-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals are 10-5-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.567) and total hits (19) this season. He's batting .317 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Gurriel hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with a double, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Ketel Marte has hit three homers this season while driving in eight runs. He's batting .317 this season and slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Marte heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Corbin Carroll has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .232/.338/.321.

Christian Walker has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .397.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated a team-best OBP (.397), and paces the Cardinals in hits (15). He's batting .288 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Donovan heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Nolan Arenado is slugging .371 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .292.

His batting average ranks 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 130th, and he is 117th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .290 with three home runs and a walk.

Masyn Winn is hitting .349 with a double, two triples and a walk.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/12/2024: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2023: 11-7 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-7 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/25/2023: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/24/2023: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/20/2022: 16-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

16-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/19/2022: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/19/2023: 14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/18/2023: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

