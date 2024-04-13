Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-8) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-7)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: BSMW

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | STL: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | STL: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-170) | STL: -1.5 (+140)

ARI: +1.5 (-170) | STL: -1.5 (+140) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 0-2, 8.22 ERA vs Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 1-1, 6.23 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (0-2) against the Cardinals and Kyle Gibson (1-1). Nelson has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Nelson's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Gibson has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals went 1-1-0. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gibson start this season -- they won.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.7%)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals reveal Arizona as the favorite (-112) and St. Louis as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Cardinals are +140 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -170 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 10.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Cardinals game on April 13, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with six wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 14 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-5).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, St. Louis has gone 5-5 (50%).

In the 14 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-7-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 10-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 71.4% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.518) and total hits (17) this season. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He is 46th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Gurriel hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with two doubles, three walks and seven RBI.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with 17 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .518. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is 46th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Marte has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with two walks and an RBI.

Corbin Carroll has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.344/.340.

Carroll takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .233 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Christian Walker leads Arizona in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 15 hits.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has 14 hits with a .414 on-base percentage, leading the Cardinals in both statistics. He's batting .298 and slugging .553.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .290 with three home runs and a walk. He's slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Nolan Arenado has a team-best .379 slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn is hitting .333 with a double, two triples and a walk.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/12/2024: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2023: 11-7 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-7 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/25/2023: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/24/2023: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/19/2023: 14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/18/2023: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/21/2022: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2022: 16-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

16-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/19/2022: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!