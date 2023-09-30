Diamondbacks vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Houston Astros take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Houston Astros (88-72) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-130) | ARI: (+110)

HOU: (-130) | ARI: (+110) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+132) | ARI: +1.5 (-160)

HOU: -1.5 (+132) | ARI: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 12-8, 3.32 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 12-7, 3.48 ERA

The Astros will look to Justin Verlander (12-8) against the Diamondbacks and Kelly (12-7). When Verlander starts, his team is 12-14-0 against the spread this season. Verlander's team has a record of 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks are 16-13-0 against the spread when Kelly starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Kelly's starts this season, and they went 7-7 in those matchups.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.2%)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Diamondbacks reveal Houston as the favorite (-130) and Arizona as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Diamondbacks are -160 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +132.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Astros-Diamondbacks on September 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (53.2%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 47-42 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 83 of their 159 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 80-79-0 against the spread in their 159 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (40-40).

Arizona is 23-30 (winning 43.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 159 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-83-6).

The Diamondbacks have an 86-73-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 160 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .513. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Alex Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.432) thanks to 54 extra-base hits. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging in the major leagues.

Bregman has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two walks.

Yordan Alvarez has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.406/.583.

Alvarez has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 111 hits, an OBP of .398 plus a slugging percentage of .531.

Altuve brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .391 with a double and three RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has a team-high OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.512), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (162, while batting .289).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Carroll brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .334.

His batting average ranks 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .278 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .262 with 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/29/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/28/2022: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2022: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2022: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

