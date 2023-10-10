DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be up against the 14th-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (206.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Smith worth a look for his next matchup against the Jets? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Smith vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.56

7.56 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.60

57.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 41 fantasy points in 2023 (8.2 per game), Smith is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 85th overall.

During his last three games Smith has been targeted 19 times, with 12 receptions for 112 yards and zero TDs, leading to 11.2 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Minnesota Vikings, when he put up 19.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, DeVonta Smith disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams last week, when he mustered only 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Jets this year.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Jets this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown against New York this season.

The Jets have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.