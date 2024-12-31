DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the New York Giants, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league (208 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Smith for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Giants? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Smith vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.98

63.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Smith is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player (94th overall), tallying 131.4 total fantasy points (10.1 per game).

In his last three games, Smith has accumulated 46.1 total fantasy points (15.4 per game), hauling in 23 balls (on 27 targets) for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith has caught 31 balls (on 39 targets) for 346 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games, good for 58.7 fantasy points (11.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, when he tallied 24.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the New York Giants, grabbing one pass on two targets for -2 yards (-0.2 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Giants have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Giants have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New York has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

Six players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

