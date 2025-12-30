DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), WR DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Washington Commanders, who have the 28th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (243.4 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Smith for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

DeVonta Smith Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.56

51.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 119.6 fantasy points this season (7.5 per game), Smith is the 25th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 104th among all players.

In his last three games, Smith has ammassed 117 receiving yards and one touchdown on 10 catches (15 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 17.7 (5.9 per game) during that period.

Smith has been targeted 31 times, with 19 receptions for 202 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 26.2 fantasy points (5.2 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Smith's fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, when he posted 24.3 fantasy points with nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 183 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeVonta Smith delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (0.8 points) in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, catching one ball for eight yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Five players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed 11 players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Six players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

A total of 27 players have caught a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Six players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Only two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this season.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.