DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Buffalo Bills and their second-ranked passing defense (167.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more information on Smith, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Bills.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

DeVonta Smith Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.28

63.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 117.1 fantasy points in 2025 (7.8 per game), Smith is the 22nd-ranked player at the WR position and 96th among all players.

In his last three games, Smith has produced 18.9 fantasy points (6.3 per game), as he's converted 18 targets into 12 catches for 129 yards and one TD.

Smith has put up 32.6 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 23 passes on 37 targets for 266 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied 24.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (0.8 points) in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, hauling in one ball for eight yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Bills have allowed just one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bills this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed five players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Buffalo this season.

A total of Six players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Bills this year.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.