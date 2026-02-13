2026 NBA All-Star Weekend Odds: Betting Odds for the All-Star Game, Three-Point Contest
FanDuel Sportsbook is offering various NBA All-Star odds for events across NBA All-Star Weekend.
What is this season's All-Star Game format, and what are the betting odds for the game as well as the three-point contest?
Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
2026 All-Star Game Format
This year's All-Star Game features a U.S. vs. World format. There are two teams of US players and one squad of international players. The three teams will battle it out in a round-robin tournament that features four 12-minute games.
Following the third game, the top two teams by record will advance to the championship game. If each team has a 1-1 record after the third game, the tiebreaker would be point differential in each team’s two round-robin games.
Here is a full breakdown of the 2026 All Star Game format.
2026 NBA All-Star Game Rosters
USA Stars
- Scottie Barnes
- Devin Booker
- Jalen Duren
- Cade Cunningham
- Anthony Edwards
- Chet Holmgren
- Jalen Johnson
- Tyrese Maxey
USA Stripes
- Jaylen Brown
- Jalen Brunson
- Kevin Durant
- De'Aaron Fox
- LeBron James
- Brandon Ingram
- Donovan Mitchell
- Kawhi Leonard
- Stephen Curry*
World
- Deni Avdija
- Luka Doncic
- Giannis Antetokounmpo*
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander*
- Nikola Jokic
- Jamal Murray
- Norman Powell
- Alperen Sengun
- Pascal Siakam
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Victor Wembanyama
*- Will not play due to injury
NBA All Star Game Odds
All Star Game Outright Winner
- World: +155
- USA Stripes: +160
- USA Stars: +200
All Star Game Matchups
USA Stars vs. USA Stripes
- Stars Moneyline: +108
- Stripes Moneyline: -138
USA Stars vs. World
- Stars Moneyline: +114
- World Moneyline: -146
USA Stripes vs. World
- Stripes Moneyline: -108
- World Moneyline: -118
Three Point Contest Odds
Odds to Win the Three-Point Contest
- Kon Knueppel +270
- Damian Lillard +410
- Devin Booker +550
- Jamal Murray +650
- Tyrese Maxey +650
- Donovan Mitchell +750
- Norman Powell +950
- Bobby Portis +1600
