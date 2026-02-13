2026 NBA All-Star Weekend Odds: Betting Odds for the All-Star Game, Three-Point Contest

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering various NBA All-Star odds for events across NBA All-Star Weekend.

What is this season's All-Star Game format, and what are the betting odds for the game as well as the three-point contest?

2026 All-Star Game Format

This year's All-Star Game features a U.S. vs. World format. There are two teams of US players and one squad of international players. The three teams will battle it out in a round-robin tournament that features four 12-minute games.

Following the third game, the top two teams by record will advance to the championship game. If each team has a 1-1 record after the third game, the tiebreaker would be point differential in each team’s two round-robin games.

Here is a full breakdown of the 2026 All Star Game format.

2026 NBA All-Star Game Rosters

USA Stars

USA Stripes

World

*- Will not play due to injury

NBA All Star Game Odds

All Star Game Outright Winner

World: +155

USA Stripes: +160

USA Stars: +200

All Star Game Matchups

USA Stars vs. USA Stripes

Stars Moneyline: +108

Stripes Moneyline: -138

USA Stars vs. World

Stars Moneyline: +114

World Moneyline: -146

USA Stripes vs. World

Stripes Moneyline: -108

World Moneyline: -118

Three Point Contest Odds

Odds to Win the Three-Point Contest

Kon Knueppel +270

Damian Lillard +410

Devin Booker +550

Jamal Murray +650

Tyrese Maxey +650

Donovan Mitchell +750

Norman Powell +950

Bobby Portis +1600

