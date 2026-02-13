Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 13
Wisconsin and No. 10 Michigan State play at 8 p.m. ET, which is one of three games on Friday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.
Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth look at the odds.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: No. 10 Michigan State Spartans at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (53.59% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-1.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- TV Channel: FOX
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: No. 18 Saint Louis Billikens at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Projected Winner: Saint Louis (94.97% win probability)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-18.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at No. 23 Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Projected Winner: Miami (OH) (89.89% win probability)
- Spread: Miami (OH) (-10.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
