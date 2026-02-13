Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 13

Wisconsin and No. 10 Michigan State play at 8 p.m. ET, which is one of three games on Friday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Ahead of today's college basketball action, here's an in-depth look at the odds.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Matchup: No. 10 Michigan State Spartans at Wisconsin Badgers

No. 10 Michigan State Spartans at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner: Michigan State (53.59% win probability)

Michigan State (53.59% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-1.5)

Michigan State (-1.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 14

February 14 TV Channel: FOX

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis

Matchup: No. 18 Saint Louis Billikens at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

No. 18 Saint Louis Billikens at Loyola Chicago Ramblers Projected Winner: Saint Louis (94.97% win probability)

Saint Louis (94.97% win probability) Spread: Saint Louis (-18.5)

Saint Louis (-18.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: February 14

February 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at No. 23 Miami (OH) RedHawks

Ohio Bobcats at No. 23 Miami (OH) RedHawks Projected Winner: Miami (OH) (89.89% win probability)

Miami (OH) (89.89% win probability) Spread: Miami (OH) (-10.5)

Miami (OH) (-10.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 14

February 14 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

