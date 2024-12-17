DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Wideout DeVonta Smith faces a matchup against the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (190.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.65

48.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 102.3 fantasy points in 2024 (9.3 per game), Smith is the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 113th overall.

In his last three games, Smith has put up 29.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game), as he's turned 24 targets into 19 catches for 175 yards and two TDs.

Smith has tallied 276 receiving yards and three scores on 25 catches (33 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 45.7 points (9.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, when he piled up 17.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (-0.2 points) in Week 7 against the New York Giants, hauling in one ball for -2 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Washington has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Washington this season.

Four players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Commanders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

