DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Green Bay Packers -- whose pass defense was ranked ninth in the NFL last year (206.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Smith a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Packers? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Smith vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.90

8.90 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.83

63.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Smith 2023 Fantasy Performance

Smith picked up 146.6 fantasy points (9.2 per game), 22nd at his position and 78th in the league.

In Week 2 last year against the Minnesota Vikings, Smith posted a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 131 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 12 versus the Buffalo Bills, Smith picked up 16.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: seven receptions, 106 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best performance of the season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Smith ended up with 0.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, six yards, on five targets.

Smith recorded 2.8 fantasy points -- four catches, 28 yards, on five targets -- in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Packers Defensive Performance

Against Green Bay last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Packers surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Green Bay gave up at least two passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Versus the Packers last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Green Bay let three players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Packers allowed 20 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Green Bay allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

Looking at run D, the Packers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

Against Green Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Packers allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

