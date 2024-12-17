Devon Achane Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Devon Achane and the Miami Dolphins will face the San Francisco 49ers and their 15th-ranked run defense (117.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Achane vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.44

69.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.94

31.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Achane Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Achane is currently the 13th-ranked player in fantasy (34th overall), with 175.0 total fantasy points (12.5 per game).

In his last three games, Achane has put up 33.5 fantasy points (11.2 per game), running for 79 yards and scoring one touchdown on 33 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 136 yards on 21 grabs (23 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Achane has totaled 67.6 fantasy points (13.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 184 yards with two touchdowns on 60 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 192 yards on 28 receptions (31 targets) with three TDs.

The highlight of Achane's fantasy campaign was a Week 9 outburst versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 24.1 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 63 rushing yards on 12 attempts (5.3 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Devon Achane disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 5, when he managed only 1.7 fantasy points (3 carries, 18 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus San Francisco this year.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The 49ers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the 49ers this year.

