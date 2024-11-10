menu item
NHL

Devils vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 10

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (10-5-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-9-2)
  • Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-350)Sharks (+275)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (66.8%)

Devils vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Devils are -134 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are +110.

Devils vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Sharks on November 10, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Devils vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Sharks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-350) and San Jose as the underdog (+275) on the road.

