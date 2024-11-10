Devils vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 10

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (10-5-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-9-2)

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-350) Sharks (+275) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (66.8%)

Devils vs Sharks Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Devils are -134 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are +110.

Devils vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Sharks on November 10, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Devils vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Sharks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-350) and San Jose as the underdog (+275) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!