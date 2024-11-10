Devils vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 10
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks.
Devils vs Sharks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (10-5-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-9-2)
- Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-350)
|Sharks (+275)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (66.8%)
Devils vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Devils are -134 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are +110.
Devils vs Sharks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Sharks on November 10, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
Devils vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Sharks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-350) and San Jose as the underdog (+275) on the road.