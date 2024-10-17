Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17
The NHL slate on Thursday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Ottawa Senators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Senators Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (4-2) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-120)
|Senators (+100)
|-
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (56.3%)
Devils vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Senators are -245 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +198.
Devils vs Senators Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils vs Senators October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Devils vs Senators Moneyline
- New Jersey is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +100 underdog despite being at home.