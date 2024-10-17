Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Ottawa Senators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Senators Game Info

New Jersey Devils (4-2) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-1)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-120) Senators (+100) - Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (56.3%)

Devils vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Senators are -245 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +198.

Devils vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils vs Senators October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Devils vs Senators Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +100 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!