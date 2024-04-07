menu item
NHL

Devils vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Data Skrive
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Devils Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (44-29-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-36-4)
  • Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Predators vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Predators (-120)Devils (+100)6.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (56.6%)

Predators vs Devils Spread

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -240 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +195.

Predators vs Devils Over/Under

  • The Predators-Devils matchup on April 7 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Predators vs Devils Moneyline

  • Nashville is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +100 underdog despite being at home.

