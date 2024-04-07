Devils vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils.

Predators vs Devils Game Info

Nashville Predators (44-29-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-36-4)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Predators vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-120) Devils (+100) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Predators win (56.6%)

Predators vs Devils Spread

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -240 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +195.

Predators vs Devils Over/Under

The Predators-Devils matchup on April 7 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Predators vs Devils Moneyline