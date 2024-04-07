Devils vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils.
Predators vs Devils Game Info
- Nashville Predators (44-29-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-36-4)
- Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
Predators vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Predators (-120)
|Devils (+100)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Devils Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Predators win (56.6%)
Predators vs Devils Spread
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -240 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +195.
Predators vs Devils Over/Under
- The Predators-Devils matchup on April 7 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Predators vs Devils Moneyline
- Nashville is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +100 underdog despite being at home.