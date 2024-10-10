Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10
In NHL action on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils face the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (2-0) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (0-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-146)
|Maple Leafs (+122)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (53.1%)
Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +158.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Devils versus Maple Leafs, on October 10, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- The Devils vs Maple Leafs moneyline has New Jersey as a -146 favorite, while Toronto is a +122 underdog on the road.