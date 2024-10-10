Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

In NHL action on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info

New Jersey Devils (2-0) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (0-1)

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-146) Maple Leafs (+122) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (53.1%)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +158.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Devils versus Maple Leafs, on October 10, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The Devils vs Maple Leafs moneyline has New Jersey as a -146 favorite, while Toronto is a +122 underdog on the road.

