NHL

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

In NHL action on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (2-0) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (0-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-146)Maple Leafs (+122)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (53.1%)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +158.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • Devils versus Maple Leafs, on October 10, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • The Devils vs Maple Leafs moneyline has New Jersey as a -146 favorite, while Toronto is a +122 underdog on the road.

