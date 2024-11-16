Devils vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Devils vs Lightning Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (12-6-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-115)
|Lightning (-104)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (54.7%)
Devils vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Devils are +205 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -260.
Devils vs Lightning Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Lightning on November 16, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Devils vs Lightning Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Devils, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -104, and New Jersey is -115 playing on the road.