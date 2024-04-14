Devils vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15
The New York Islanders versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Islanders vs Devils Game Info
- New York Islanders (37-27-16) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-38-5)
- Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
Islanders vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Islanders (-118)
|Devils (-102)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (53.3%)
Islanders vs Devils Spread
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Islanders. The Devils are -260 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +210.
Islanders vs Devils Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Devils game on April 15, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.
Islanders vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -118 favorite on the road.