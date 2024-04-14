Devils vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

The New York Islanders versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

New York Islanders (37-27-16) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-38-5)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

Islanders vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-118) Devils (-102) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (53.3%)

Islanders vs Devils Spread

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Islanders. The Devils are -260 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +210.

Islanders vs Devils Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Devils game on April 15, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

