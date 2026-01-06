NHL
Devils vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders.
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (22-18-2) vs. New York Islanders (23-15-4)
- Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-122)
|Islanders (+102)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (62.5%)
Devils vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -265 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +210.
Devils vs Islanders Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Islanders on Jan. 6, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
Devils vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Devils, New York is the underdog at +102, and New Jersey is -122 playing on the road.