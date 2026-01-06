Devils vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders.

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

New Jersey Devils (22-18-2) vs. New York Islanders (23-15-4)

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-122) Islanders (+102) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (62.5%)

Devils vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -265 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +210.

Devils vs Islanders Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Islanders on Jan. 6, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Devils vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Devils, New York is the underdog at +102, and New Jersey is -122 playing on the road.

