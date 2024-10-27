Devils vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 27

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks.

Devils vs Ducks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (5-4-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-3-1)

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-300) Ducks (+240) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (73.2%)

Prediction: Devils win (73.2%)

Devils vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-104 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is -115.

Devils vs Ducks Over/Under

Devils versus Ducks, on October 27, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Devils vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -300 favorite at home.

