Devils vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 27
Data Skrive
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Ducks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (5-4-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-3-1)
- Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-300)
|Ducks (+240)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (73.2%)
Devils vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-104 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is -115.
Devils vs Ducks Over/Under
- Devils versus Ducks, on October 27, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Devils vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -300 favorite at home.