Devils vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19
On Saturday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Washington Capitals.
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (5-2) vs. Washington Capitals (2-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Devils (-192)
|Capitals (+158)
|5.5
Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (60.1%)
Devils vs Capitals Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Devils vs Capitals Over/Under
- Devils versus Capitals, on October 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Devils vs Capitals Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +158 underdog on the road.