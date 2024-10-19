Devils vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

On Saturday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Washington Capitals.

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

New Jersey Devils (5-2) vs. Washington Capitals (2-1)

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-192) Capitals (+158) 5.5

Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (60.1%)

Devils vs Capitals Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Devils vs Capitals Over/Under

Devils versus Capitals, on October 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Devils vs Capitals Moneyline

New Jersey is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +158 underdog on the road.

