Devils vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

New Jersey Devils (41-29-7) vs. Boston Bruins (31-38-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-250) Bruins (+202) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (70.8%)

Devils vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Bruins are -122 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +100.

Devils vs Bruins Over/Under

Devils versus Bruins, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Devils vs Bruins Moneyline

The Devils vs Bruins moneyline has New Jersey as a -250 favorite, while Boston is a +202 underdog on the road.

