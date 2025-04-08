NHL
Devils vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins.
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (41-29-7) vs. Boston Bruins (31-38-9)
- Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-250)
|Bruins (+202)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Devils win (70.8%)
Devils vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Bruins are -122 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +100.
Devils vs Bruins Over/Under
- Devils versus Bruins, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Devils vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Devils vs Bruins moneyline has New Jersey as a -250 favorite, while Boston is a +202 underdog on the road.