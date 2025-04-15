Devils vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Tuesday.

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

New Jersey Devils (41-32-7) vs. Boston Bruins (33-39-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-142) Bruins (+118) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (62.6%)

Devils vs Bruins Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Devils are +176 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -220.

Devils vs Bruins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Bruins on April 15, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Devils vs Bruins Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

