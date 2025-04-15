NHL
Devils vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15
The New Jersey Devils will take on the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Tuesday.
NHL odds
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (41-32-7) vs. Boston Bruins (33-39-9)
- Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Bruins Odds
NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-142)
|Bruins (+118)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
win probability predictions and picks
Prediction: Devils win (62.6%)
Devils vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Devils are +176 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -220.
Devils vs Bruins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Bruins on April 15, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.
Devils vs Bruins Moneyline
- New Jersey is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +118 underdog despite being at home.