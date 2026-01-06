FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Avalanche vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Data Skrive

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Lightning Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (31-3-7) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-13-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-125)Lightning (+104)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (54.6%)

Avalanche vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are -245 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +194.

Avalanche vs Lightning Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Lightning game on Jan. 6, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Avalanche vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -125 favorite despite being on the road.

