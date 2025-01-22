Devils vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

On Wednesday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

New Jersey Devils (26-17-6) vs. Boston Bruins (23-19-6)

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-192) Bruins (+158) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (73.2%)

Devils vs Bruins Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Bruins. The Devils are +130 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -160.

Devils vs Bruins Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Bruins on January 22, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Devils vs Bruins Moneyline

The Devils vs Bruins moneyline has New Jersey as a -192 favorite, while Boston is a +158 underdog on the road.

