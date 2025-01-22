NHL
Devils vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22
On Wednesday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the Boston Bruins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (26-17-6) vs. Boston Bruins (23-19-6)
- Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-192)
|Bruins (+158)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (73.2%)
Devils vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Bruins. The Devils are +130 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -160.
Devils vs Bruins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Bruins on January 22, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Devils vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Devils vs Bruins moneyline has New Jersey as a -192 favorite, while Boston is a +158 underdog on the road.