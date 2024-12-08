NHL
Devils vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8
The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Colorado Avalanche.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Devils vs Avalanche Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (18-9-2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-13)
- Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Avalanche Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-160)
|Avalanche (+132)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (53.6%)
Devils vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Devils. The Avalanche are -188 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +152.
Devils vs Avalanche Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Avalanche matchup on December 8 has been set at 6.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Devils vs Avalanche Moneyline
- The Devils vs Avalanche moneyline has New Jersey as a -160 favorite, while Colorado is a +132 underdog on the road.