Detroit Lions Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Detroit Lions clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed with a Week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings, and they head into the playoffs as the Super Bowl favorite.

The Lions Super Bowl odds are +320, tops in the NFL, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +320 (1st)

+320 (1st) Odds to win the NFC: +130 (1)st

+130 (1)st Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +1200 (4th)

Lions Statistical Breakdown

nERD: 13.22 (1st)

13.22 (1st) Overall Offensive Rank: 2nd Rushing Offense: 6th Passing Offense: 2nd

2nd Overall Defensive Rank: 9th Rushing Defense: 23rd Passing Defense: 3rd

9th Against-the-Spread Record: 12-4-1

12-4-1 Point Differential: +222 (1st)

Detroit Lions Analysis

The Lions came into the year as one of the Super Bowl favorites, and they've lived up to every bit of it -- going 15-2, recording a 12-4-1 mark against the spread and posting the league's best point differential by 62 points. They're the Super Bowl favorites for a reason.

Detroit ranks in the top 10 in both offense (second) and defense (ninth). They've put together a quality defensive season despite a slew of injuries on that side of the ball.

The Lions' one notable weakness is run defense as they rank 23rd against the run. Outside of that, Detroit checks all the boxes.

The NFC runs through Ford Field, a place where the Lions have scored at least 31 points in six of their past seven games.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions (+320)

Kansas City Chiefs (+370)

Baltimore Ravens (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+600)

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

Minnesota Vikings (+1400)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)

Green Bay Packers (+2200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

Washington Commanders (+4000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)

Denver Broncos (+8500)

Houston Texans (+10000)

