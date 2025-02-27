Detroit Lions Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

As of Feb. 27, the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +950.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding Lions Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +950 (Bet $100 to win $950)

Lions Stats Insights (2024)

Offensively, the Lions were a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 409.5 yards per game. They ranked 20th on defense (342.4 yards allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions were a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 33.2 points per game. They ranked seventh on defense (20.1 points allowed per game).

Detroit owned the second-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (263.2 passing yards per game), but it ranked third-worst on defense (244.0 passing yards allowed per game).

On defense, the Lions were a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing only 98.4 rushing yards per game. They ranked sixth on offense (146.4 rushing yards per game).

Detroit thrived on both offense and defense in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking fourth-best in third-down conversion rate (47.6%) and best in third-down percentage allowed (32.4%).

The Lions ranked 26th in yards per play allowed last season (5.7), but they played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 6.2 yards per play.

Detroit forced 24 total turnovers (10th in NFL) last season and turned it over 15 times (sixth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, eighth-ranked in the NFL.

Lions Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team James Houston DE 5 Browns

