NFL
Detroit Lions Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl
Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.
As of Feb. 27, the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +950.
Lions Postseason Odds
- Odds to win the Super Bowl: +950 (Bet $100 to win $950)
Lions Stats Insights (2024)
- Offensively, the Lions were a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 409.5 yards per game. They ranked 20th on defense (342.4 yards allowed per game).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions were a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 33.2 points per game. They ranked seventh on defense (20.1 points allowed per game).
- Detroit owned the second-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (263.2 passing yards per game), but it ranked third-worst on defense (244.0 passing yards allowed per game).
- On defense, the Lions were a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing only 98.4 rushing yards per game. They ranked sixth on offense (146.4 rushing yards per game).
- Detroit thrived on both offense and defense in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking fourth-best in third-down conversion rate (47.6%) and best in third-down percentage allowed (32.4%).
- The Lions ranked 26th in yards per play allowed last season (5.7), but they played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 6.2 yards per play.
- Detroit forced 24 total turnovers (10th in NFL) last season and turned it over 15 times (sixth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, eighth-ranked in the NFL.
Lions Offseason Losses
Name
Position
2024 GP
New Team
|James Houston
|DE
|5
|Browns
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
- Baltimore Ravens (+700)
- Buffalo Bills (+750)
- Detroit Lions (+950)
- San Francisco 49ers (+1200)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+1900)
- Green Bay Packers (+2000)
- Washington Commanders (+2400)
- Houston Texans (+2800)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+3200)
- Minnesota Vikings (+3200)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3400)
- Chicago Bears (+4100)
- Los Angeles Rams (+4200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+4300)
- Miami Dolphins (+4500)
- Denver Broncos (+4600)
- Arizona Cardinals (+4900)
- Dallas Cowboys (+5000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)
- Indianapolis Colts (+8000)
- New England Patriots (+10000)
- New Orleans Saints (+13000)
- Cleveland Browns (+13000)
- Carolina Panthers (+16000)
- New York Jets (+17000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)
- Tennessee Titans (+20000)
- New York Giants (+20000)