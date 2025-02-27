FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Detroit Lions Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Detroit Lions Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

As of Feb. 27, the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +950.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding Lions Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions Postseason Odds

  • Odds to win the Super Bowl: +950 (Bet $100 to win $950)

Lions Stats Insights (2024)

  • Offensively, the Lions were a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 409.5 yards per game. They ranked 20th on defense (342.4 yards allowed per game).
  • On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions were a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 33.2 points per game. They ranked seventh on defense (20.1 points allowed per game).
  • Detroit owned the second-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (263.2 passing yards per game), but it ranked third-worst on defense (244.0 passing yards allowed per game).
  • On defense, the Lions were a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing only 98.4 rushing yards per game. They ranked sixth on offense (146.4 rushing yards per game).
  • Detroit thrived on both offense and defense in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking fourth-best in third-down conversion rate (47.6%) and best in third-down percentage allowed (32.4%).
  • The Lions ranked 26th in yards per play allowed last season (5.7), but they played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 6.2 yards per play.
  • Detroit forced 24 total turnovers (10th in NFL) last season and turned it over 15 times (sixth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, eighth-ranked in the NFL.

Lions Offseason Losses

Name
Position
2024 GP
New Team
James HoustonDE5Browns

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

  • Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
  • Baltimore Ravens (+700)
  • Buffalo Bills (+750)
  • Detroit Lions (+950)
  • San Francisco 49ers (+1200)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (+1900)
  • Green Bay Packers (+2000)
  • Washington Commanders (+2400)
  • Houston Texans (+2800)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (+3200)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+3200)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3400)
  • Chicago Bears (+4100)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+4200)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+4300)
  • Miami Dolphins (+4500)
  • Denver Broncos (+4600)
  • Arizona Cardinals (+4900)
  • Dallas Cowboys (+5000)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+8000)
  • New England Patriots (+10000)
  • New Orleans Saints (+13000)
  • Cleveland Browns (+13000)
  • Carolina Panthers (+16000)
  • New York Jets (+17000)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)
  • Tennessee Titans (+20000)
  • New York Giants (+20000)

