Derrick Henry Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will be up against the team with last year's 28th-ranked run defense, the Los Angeles Chargers (145.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Henry, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Chargers.

Thinking about playing Henry this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Henry vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.46

15.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 97.45

97.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

0.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.71

14.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game so far this year, Henry had 63 rushing yards on 15 attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 11.9 fantasy points.

Henry picked up 34.8 fantasy points -- 32 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last season, in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Henry finished with 25.2 points (28 carries, 102 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 30 yards) in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

Henry accumulated 3.8 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 30 yards -- in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the year, Henry picked up 6.7 points (19 carries, 53 yards) in Week 10 versus the Denver Broncos.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Last season, Los Angeles allowed one quarterback to put up over 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Chargers last season.

Through the air last season, Los Angeles gave up two or more touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

Versus the Chargers last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Los Angeles last season, four players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Chargers gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Los Angeles last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Chargers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to 10 players last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Chargers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.